Three women among seven abducted

LAHORE:Seven people, including a 14-year-old girl and two women, were abducted in different parts of the provincial metropolis.

Unidentified persons kidnapped a 14-year-old in the Mustafabad area. A boy, Waqas, son of Muhammad Fayyaz, was abducted at Defense C. A youth, Omar Farooq, and 38-year-old Jamila Bibi were abducted in the Manawan area. A boy Mubashar, son of Muhammad Bota, was abducted in the Sanda area. Naseem, wife of Muhammad Rafiq, was abducted in the Batapur area and Shahana, daughter of Irfan, was abducted in the Gulshan-e-Ravi area.

Case registered: Gulshan Ravi police registered a case against unidentified persons on charges doing graffiti in the name of disbanded TTP and other banned organisation. The case has been registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Khadim Hussain of Gulshan-e-Ravi police station.

FIRE: Three people, including two women, were injured when a fire broke out in a house due to a gas leakage in Factory Area on Sunday. The fire broke in the one-room house at Model Colony, as a result, three people, including two women, Bushra and Rani, were injured. The injured were removed to hospital.

injured: Three people suffered minor injuries when the roof of an under-construction house collapsed near Phatak No 5 at Badami Bagh on Sunday. Rescuers rushed them to hospital.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,056 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. In these accidents, 12 people died, whereas 1,092 were injured. Out of this, 628 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 452 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.