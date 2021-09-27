Eighteen months on

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a drastic loss of human lives all over the country. The damage is so far-reaching that it will take years to recover. An estimated number of 150 million people are at risk of falling into extreme poverty all over the world. Unemployment has increased rapidly due to the pandemic. Poverty and food scarcity have also caused malnutrition in numerous parts of the country.

The impacts of this pandemic are inestimable. The nation and international authorities should implement effective policies to minimise these threats. Social media platforms should not become sources of misinformation, and all measures, including vaccination, social distancing, etc should be encouraged to counter this menace.

Husna Iqbal

Turbat