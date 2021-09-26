10 more die of corona in KP

PESHAWAR: The deadly coronavirus on Saturday claimed 10 more people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the toll from the infectious disease in the province to 5498. Also, 257 more people were tested positive for the viral infection, raising the total number of positive cases to 173023.
Of 10 fatalities, four were reported from Peshawar, two each from Swat and Dera Ismail Khan while Abbottabad and Bannu recorded one each loss from the infectious disease. Peshawar has so far reported 2606 deaths from the viral infection.
