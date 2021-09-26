AJK PM lauds Imran’s speech at UNGA

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Saturday termed the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) the unequivocal strong voice of the hearts of the people of Pakistan and AJK in a statement issued here,
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Qaumi Jirga on Saturday criticized the Khyber Pakhtun-khwa government for its failure to...
PESHAWAR: The rising number of dengue fever cases has set the alarm bells ringing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as about 743...
MANSEHRA: The KP Service Tribunal has summoned the Health Department officials and Mansehra additional assistant...
RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has resolved 1,089 complaints on priority basis out of total 1198 received...
LANDIKOTAL: The Federal Board of Revenue chairman Ashfaq Ahmad on Saturday visited Torkham border and inspected...
Rawalpindi: World Health Organisation Country Head, Dr Palitha Mahipala and his team on Saturday visited Rawalpindi...