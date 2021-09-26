Jang Group, MKRF polio awareness campaign continues

KARACHI: The Jang Group has appealed to the public to make polio vaccination compulsory for children under the age of five.

Polio campaign has entered its final phase. Awareness campaign on Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman Foundation (MKRF), Jang, Geo and The News was aired on all channels and newspapers. Polio is an incurable disease. The virus makes children disabled for life.

The polio vaccine is by no means harmful. During the campaign, the elders of the house were asked to clear up the misconceptions in the society regarding the polio campaign. Families who were previously against polio but are now suffering are also shown during the "Qatray Pilao, Polio Say Lar Jao”, campaign.

The polio virus is gone worldwide. The epidemic is only present in Afghanistan and Pakistan which is concern for us as Pakistanis. “We have to eradicate this virus from our homeland. Protect your children's health and their future. Jang Group has appealed to the people to “Kal ko Aaj He Bachalo". Polio workers will come to vaccinate homes, so support the polio team. Make your children and your homeland healthy,” says MKR, Jang, Geo and The News campaign.