High-Level Dialogue on Energy 2021: Pakistan for ensuring equal access to affordable energy

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan Friday called for boosting progress towards achievement of a United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) that calls for ensuring access to affordable energy worldwide.

Speaking at a "High-Level Dialogue on Energy 2021", convened by the UN Secretary-General to build a global roadmap towards the achievement of SDG No.7 by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan attaches high priority to the achievement of the SDG-7. Pakistan's policy objectives, he told the meeting, centered on universal access to energy, doubling the share of renewable energy, and doubling the rate of energy efficiency.

The foreign minister emphasized that the solar and wind power potential of Pakistan is 40,000MW and hydropower potential is around 45,000MW, which makes Pakistan one of the most attractive locations for renewable energy investment in South Asia. He also informed the participants that Pakistan has imposed a moratorium on new imported coal power plants from 2020. "Efforts are also underway to increase the share of renewables in Pakistan's energy supply mix to 20% in 2025, and 30 percent by 2030", FM Qureshi added.

The foreign minister emphasized on the need to boost progress towards achievement of SDG-7. While proposing a transition to a sustainable model of economic growth, the foreign minister urged the international community to encourage public investment in renewable energy through policy decisions and stated that there is a need to capitalise on the momentum towards net-zero carbon emission to advance SDG-7 action as two-third of total carbon emissions emanate from the energy sector.

The High-level Dialogue on Energy 2021 was the first global gathering on energy that was held after 1981 under the auspices of the UN General Assembly.