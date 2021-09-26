 
Sunday September 26, 2021
Office-bearers of BCCI elected

Peshawar

September 26, 2021

KHAR: Haji Ziauddin, Fazal Rahman and Miraj Uddin have been elected unopposed as president, senior vice-president and vice-president of Bajaur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), respectively, for the next term 2021-2022.

The announcement was made by the Election Commission during its meeting held here on Saturday.

