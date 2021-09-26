Jirga blasts govt for failure to check dengue

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Qaumi Jirga on Saturday criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for its failure to contain the outbreak of the dengue epidemic.

The demand came at the meeting of Peshawar Qaumi Jirga at the residence of Kashif Azam Khan, former provincial minister and leader of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

Former Minister Maulana Amanullah Haqqani of JUI-F, former MPA Alamgir Khalil of ANP, former minister Ziaullah Afridi of PPP, Arbab Khizer Hayat of PMLN, traders and other elders attended the meeting.

The participants expressed concern over the government’s response to control dengue saying no practical measures were taken on the demands presented by the jirga members.

They said that the government was not sincere in eradicating dengue and it had no urgency in providing relief to the masses. They reiterated their demand that the government forthwith resign over failure in containing dengue and providing relief to masses.

They said every second house in Tekhal had one or more dengue patients.

“The authorities are only concerned about corona cases, because they receive funds for it. But dengue is being ignored. Fumigation is not being carried out in all affected areas,” said one of the Jirga members.

The jirga members threatened to launch a protest if proper steps were not taken to check dengue and provide relief to the affectees.