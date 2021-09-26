Tribute paid to Ch Zahoor Elahi on his death anniversary

LAHORE: Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed always became the voice of the suppressed segments and he fought against the exploiting segments of people, said Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Paervaiz Elahi here on Saturday.

He said Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed who promoting tolerance in politics was the voice of all four provinces of the country.

He said this while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 40th death anniversary of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed. “May Allah Almighty enable us to undertake such works which please Him and also His creature,” Pervaiz Elahi prayed.

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Chaudhry Shafaat Hussain, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain and Shafay Hussain were also present.

Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain also gave a special message to his party workers and leaders in which he said that like Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi, they should also promote tolerance in politics. Pervaiz Elahi said that Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed spent all his life telling the truth and he fully participated in all movements in support of Pakistan, including Tehreek Khatam-e-Nubawwat.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed did not believe in compromise on his principles and he was a personality having a heart who felt for others, therefore, even after 40 years his name was being mentioned respectfully.

Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi also thanked the party leaders, workers and other people who participated in the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of people, including MPAs Ch Abdullah Yousuf, Shujahat Nawaz Ajnala, former Education Minister Mian Imran Masood, Khalid Asghar Ghural, Ch Saadat Nawaz Ajnala, Atif Azmat Syed, Peer Shamim Bokhari and Ch Ziaullah Warraich.

Quran Khwani and fateha Khwani was organised for Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed and other departed souls of his family. Special prayers were also offered for the early recovery of Ch Shujaat Hussain.