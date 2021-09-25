Police used for political victimisation: Haleem Adil

SUKKUR: The Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Friday said the Sindh Police have become slaves of politicians, who have been using it to victimise PTI and opposition parties’ workers.

Talking to media persons at the residence of Mobin Jatoi in Sukkur, Haleem Adil Sheikh accused PPP MNA Khursheed Shah for playing dirty game in the city, saying in the upcoming elections, Khursheed Shah would be in the list of disqualified candidates. He said the Sukkur Police have been harassing PTI workers and leaders, adding that Rs40 billion corruption was revealed in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), as it has been used as the headquarter of PPP’s politics. The PTI Sindh leader said the corruption prevailed all over Sindh, as the SSP Sukkur had registered fake FIRs of murder against the local PTI leaders. To a question, he said Karachi was flooded just after 15 minutes of rain.