Religious ministry’s stance on forced conversions regretted

LAHORE: The People’s Commission for Minorities Rights (PCMR) has urged the Ministry of Religious Affairs show sympathy towards minorities on the issue of forced conversions.

In a joint statement, Peter Jacob, Chairperson and Member of PCMR National Council, Justice (R) Kailashnath Kohli, Advocate Ram Parkash,Kalpana Devi, Saroop Ijaz and Saqib Jillani have regretted the position taken by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on forced conversion.

The PCMR further urged the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the federal government to take a sympathetic position. The statement urged that the government should consult the history to learn from the stand taken by the All India Muslim League in a demand made in 1927.