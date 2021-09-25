WSSP to extend sanitation, water supply services

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Friday announced the launching of a sanitation operation in the Pakha Ghulam Union Council from next week. The company will extend the provision of services to 22 new union councils.

Member Provincial Assembly from ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Arbab Jehandad Khan announced the launch of the operation at a ceremony held at his hujra or male guest house. Officials of the WSSP and locals were present as well.

A committee comprising WSSP officials and local elders was formed to identify points for the placement of waste containers.

Lauding the company for its role in sanitation and water supply services, Arbab Jehandad said that sanitation was a collective responsibility that should not be left to the government alone.

He urged the masses to play a role in keeping their houses and streets clean. “If you throw waste all around and then expect the WSSP to remove it, that approach will not work,” he said.

The MPA said that non-biodegradable shopping bags and materials were extremely dangerous for the environment and agricultural lands. He urged the masses to pack and dump the waste at designated places. “I also request WSSP to focus on provision of clean drinking water,” he said, assuring that local people would cooperate with the sanitation and water supply staff of the company.

The company launched an awareness drive in the union council to persuade the community to play a role in ensuring cleanliness.

Muhammad Ismail, Manager, Citizen Liaison Cell, said the awareness drive would be launched to sensitize masses about waste picking timings and their responsibilities in keeping their localities clean.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Manager, Tariq Aziz, said the company would start clearing secondary collection and clearing of major garbage dumps, in the first phase that would be shifted to full-fledged operation after procurement of the machinery and equipment.

He said the machinery was being procured for extending services to the new union councils, adding that waste bins would be placed after consultation with locals.

Keeping in view the performance of the WSSP, the KP government has extended its services to 22 more union councils.

The company is already providing sanitation and water supply services in 43 urban union councils. Now it will also operate in rural and semi-rural areas of Peshawar.