Women’s chamber elects office-bearers

PESHAWAR: Shahida Perveen, Maria Dastagir and Saima Amjad have been elected unopposed as president, senior vice president and vice president of Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar division for 2021-22.

The announcement was made by the election commission during its meeting held here on Friday.

Members of the election commission Zarmina Ali Zulfiqar, Shama Sajjad and Azra Nooren attended the meeting.

According to the election commission, Shahida Perveen had been elected unopposed as president, Maria Dastagir as senior vice president and Saima Amjad as vice president of the women’s chamber for term 2021-22, as no one had submitted nomination papers to contest for these top positions.

Sofia Noor, Maria Dastagir and Nighat Javed from Corporate Group while Saima Amjad, Afifa Sajjad and Humaira Bilour from Associate Group were already elected unopposed members of the WCCI’s executive committee for 2021-22.

Newly elected president Shahida Parveen and other office-bearers of the women chamber vowed that no effort would be spared for resolution of the businesswomen issues and to provide them a congenial atmosphere for marketing their products.

The maintained that women had an immense contribution toward the economic development of the country.

She said the government should facilitate businesswomen and resolve their issues on priority basis as well as provision of financial support.