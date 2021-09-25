‘Govt trying to pull country out of economic crisis’

BARA: Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi has said that the government is trying to pull the country out of economy crisis.

Addressing at an oath-taking ceremony of the Malikdinkhel Qaumi Council in Bara tehsil, he said the Sindh government was not ready to give a share to the tribal districts in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award but the centre was talking to Sindh and hopefully the tribal districts would be given their due share soon.

The deputy chairman said the government would use all available resources to improve education, health, clean drinking water, and roads in Khyber district.

The deputy chairman said the government wanted to bring the tribal districts into the national mainstream. Besides Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Bilawal Afridi, former governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, MPA Ikhtiar Wali, and former federal minister of state Malik Waris Khan Afridi were present on the occasion.

MPA Bilawal Afridi also administered oath to the newly elected office-bearers of Malikdinkhel Qaumi Council.