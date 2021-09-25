Health Deptt takes charge from MS in Kath

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has taken charge of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital from its former medical superintendent through the police action here on Friday.

A police contingent broke into the offices of Kath and handed over its official charge/possession to the newly posted medical superintendent, Dr Mohammad Tariq.

The police also remained deployed at the gates and outside the medical superintendent’s and other offices to thwart any hindrance by the former MS Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, who had allegedly taken the law into his hands earlier.

According to eyewitnesses, the routine healthcare and other services delivery were not affected because of the police crackdown as the former MS was not present there when the police reached there.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secretary health, in his letter on September 22, had suspended Dr Shahzad Ali Khan and constituted an inquiry team to ascertain the use of force and derogatory language by Dr Shahzad against the newly posted MS

Dr Tariq.

The current situation has developed after Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, who was transferred from Kath and posted as deputy district health officer Mansehra, didn’t relinquish the responsibilities and challenged his transfer at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Service Tribunal, which set aside those orders on September 7 this year.

“I am still the medical superintendent as the secretary of the health department had transferred me but I challenged his order in the KP Services Tribunal, which annulled his order,” Dr Shahzad told reporters.