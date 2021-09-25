PIMA holds first aid workshops in 189 mosques

Islamabad: The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) will organise lifesaving workshops for common citizens in mosques across the country today (Saturday).

The objective is to guide and train common citizens about First Aid that can be provided for any victim of sudden cardiac or respiratory arrest and heart failure, especially where basic facilities to save a precious life are not available.

According to the President of PIMA Dr. Khubaib Shahid, PIMA around 189 mosques across the country have been chosen for these Basic Life Support (BLS) workshops. He said, a large number of people suffered cardiac arrests at home or at workplace and lost their lives due to non-awareness of basic life support techniques. He assured that many lives can be saved with Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training which is simple to learn. He explained, “CPR is an emergency first-aid procedure that is applied to maintain respiration and blood circulation in a person, whose breathing and heartbeat suddenly stops.”

This lifesaving project was first initiated on a large scale by British Islamic Medical Association in 2014; later on, it was adopted by all doctors’ associations including PIMA, affiliated with the Federation of Islamic Medical Associations (FIMA).