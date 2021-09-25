Another 4 COVID-19 deaths, 195 new cases

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 claimed another four lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while as many as 195 new patients were tested positive for the illness taking tally from the region to over 140,000 on Friday.

Out of a total of 140,011 patients so far reported from the twin cities, 2076 patients have died of COVID-19 while 134,622 have so far recovered from the illness. On Friday, there were a total of 3,313 active cases of the disease from ICT and Rawalpindi district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that COVID-19 claimed two more lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that has taken death toll from the district to 1,167. As many as 50 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 35,247 of which 33262 patients have recovered.

In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid informed ‘The News’ that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has been recorded as 5.30 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases from Rawalpindi was 818 on Friday of which 74 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 744 patients were in home isolation.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the virus claimed two more lives from ICT taking death toll from the federal capital to 909. The total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 104,764 after confirmation of 145 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 101,360 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has got to 2,495 on Friday.