TPL Insurance, MediQ sign MoU

KARACHI: TPL Insurance, Pakistan’s leading insurtech and MediQ, Pakistan's first virtual hospital, have signed a memorandum of understanding, a statement said.
The partnership provides complete online healthcare solutions to TPL Insurance customers. In line with Customers would be enabled to connect with doctors including specialist consultants round the clock, request sample collection for lab testing and instant delivery of medicines at their door step on discounted rates.
TPL Insurance CEO Muhammad Aminuddin said, “We are redefining the ecosystem of insurance by servicing our customers through integration with multiple business partners.
Our partnership with MediQ will further expand the scope of our customer-centric initiatives, while offering comprehensive and hassle-free digital healthcare services.”
MediQ CEO Saira Siddiqui said, “We are delighted to partner with Pakistan’s leading insurtech company, where all the initiatives are focused on offering customer-centric services.
Through this ecosystem, we are determined to offer quality virtual health services to TPL Insurance customers. We look forward to further innovate our offerings in collaboration with TPL Insurance.”
LAHORE: PepsiCo would invest Rs160 million on a groundwater replenishment project under a Memorandum of Understanding ...
KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry President M Shariq Vohra on Friday requested the government to extend...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market fell by Rs200 per tola on Friday.According to data released by All Sindh Saraf...
ISLAMABAD: The independent Economic Advisory Group on Friday concurred with the government’s decision to raise the...
LAHORE: Businesses are mostly operating in Pakistan without proper professional management. The succession plan in...
KARACHI: Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited on Friday said it posted a net profit of Rs3.6 billion for the year ending...