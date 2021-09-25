TPL Insurance, MediQ sign MoU

KARACHI: TPL Insurance, Pakistan’s leading insurtech and MediQ, Pakistan's first virtual hospital, have signed a memorandum of understanding, a statement said.

The partnership provides complete online healthcare solutions to TPL Insurance customers. In line with Customers would be enabled to connect with doctors including specialist consultants round the clock, request sample collection for lab testing and instant delivery of medicines at their door step on discounted rates.

TPL Insurance CEO Muhammad Aminuddin said, “We are redefining the ecosystem of insurance by servicing our customers through integration with multiple business partners.

Our partnership with MediQ will further expand the scope of our customer-centric initiatives, while offering comprehensive and hassle-free digital healthcare services.”

MediQ CEO Saira Siddiqui said, “We are delighted to partner with Pakistan’s leading insurtech company, where all the initiatives are focused on offering customer-centric services.

Through this ecosystem, we are determined to offer quality virtual health services to TPL Insurance customers. We look forward to further innovate our offerings in collaboration with TPL Insurance.”