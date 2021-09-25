Covid-19 claims 11 more lives, infects 642 others

The novel coronavirus claimed 11 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,327. The fatality rate of the infectious in the province was constituted to be 1.6 per cent.

A total of 12,954 tests were conducted, after which 642 new cases were reported with the deduction rate standing at 5 per cent, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Friday. So far 5,939,408 tests had been conducted against which 453,752 cases were diagnosed. Of them 93.6 per cent or 424,811 patients had recovered, including 9,345 overnight. The chief minister said 21,614 patients were under treatment, of whom 21,043 were in home isolation, 30 at isolation centres, 541 at different hospitals and 40 on ventilators.

Out of the 642 new cases, 229 were detected from Karachi: 96 from District South, 57 from District East, 34 from District Korangi, 19 from District Central, 16 from District West and 7 from District Malir. Hyderabad reported 126 cases, Jamshoro 33, Sanghar and Sujawal 30 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 23, Badin 18, Sukkur and Tharparkar 15 each, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas 13 each, Umarkot 12, Shikarpur 11, Dadu 10, Larkana and Tando Allahyar nine each, Tando Muhammad Khan seven, Jacobabad and Khairpur four each, Kashmore three, NausheroFeroze and Thatta one each.