Medicine supplier robbed at gunpoint in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Two robbers riding a bike snatched Rs0.2 million from the supplier of a medicine company at gunpoint at Soryakhel area on Grand Trunk (GT) Road on Thursday.
Registering a report with the police, Ismail Khan, a resident of Badrashi, said that he supplied medicines to various stores at Akora Khattak Bazaar and was coming back to Hakimabad in his vehicle.
He said that when he reached Soryakhel on GT Road, two robbers stopped him at gunpoint and snatched Rs0.2 million from him.
A police post in Soryakhel on GT Road is lying close to the robbery site but the robbers were daring enough and robbed the medicine supplier. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.
