Guidelines to avoid intrusion of monkeys into houses issued

Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has issued guidelines to the residents to avoid the intrusion of monkeys into their houses.

According to the guidelines, the residents have been urged not to put garbage outside their kitchens besides making sure that none of them give any kind of food to monkeys. “Make sure kitchen door is shut while cooking. If you have fruit trees in the garden make sure you collect fruit when it ripens,” it said.

It also stated if monkeys still hang around and the residents find their presence menacing then they may use small firecrackers to scare them off. It advised that under no circumstances the residents should give them food otherwise they would keep coming back. It is pertinent to mention here that if anyone needs help from IWMB he/she can contact it on a helpline number. Its staff members reach the spot at the earliest to address the issue.

The IWMB also informed that it receives calls from the residents every day about the presence of monkeys in their houses especially those that are close to the Margalla hills. It said the cases of monkey bites are also on the rise in the capital city especially in the residential sectors including E-7, F-5, F-6, F-7 and F-8.

It has been observed that the residents of these sectors are not properly discarding the leftover food due to which monkeys turn towards these areas for food.