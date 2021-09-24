Campaign launched against overloaded vehicles

LAHORE: A special campaign has been launched against overloaded vehicles across Punjab on the direction of DIG Traffic Punjab Sohail Akhtar Sukhera.

Orders have also been issued against high-emission vehicles in connection with the anti-smog campaign. Strict implementation of transfer posting and rotation policy should be ensured to make the licensing process more transparent. He issued these orders while presiding over an important meeting of all traffic officers at Traffic Headquarters Punjab on Thursday. He said steps are underway to improve traffic management across the province. A special campaign has been launched against dangerous vehicles causing accidents and deaths. In this regard, 108 cases were registered against overloading vehicles, 165 vehicles were impounded and 114 drivers were arrested in different police stations. DIG Traffic Sohail Sukhera has directed all the CTOs and Traffic Heads of the province to take strict actions against drivers of overloaded vehicles posing a serious threat to citizens due to their irresponsibility.