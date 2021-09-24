Haniya thrashes Amna to win girls’ singles final

ISLAMABAD: Haniya Minhas lived up to her expectations beating Amna Qayum 6-0, 6-0 in girls’ singles final to win the Midcourt ATF Championships 14 & Under underway here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

Haniya comfortably beat Amna to win the ATF 14 and under title. Haniya was in superb form throughout the tournament and won the title without losing a single game.

In the boys’ singles semifinals, Hamza Roman upset top seed Hamza Ali Rizwan. In second semis, Haider Ali Rizwan easily dispatched Asad Zaman.

Results: Boys’ singles semi-finals: Hamza Roman (Pak) bt M. Hamza Ali Rizwan (Pak) 7-5,6-2; M. Haider Ali Rizwan (Pak) bt Asad Zaman (Pak) 6-2,6-2.

Boys’ singles positions (5-8): Ahtesham Humayun (Pak) bt Shehryar Anees (Pak) 6-0, 7-5; Darsheel Shrestha (NEP) bt Boris Adhikari (NEP) 7-6(4), 7-6(6).

Boys’ singles positions (9-12): Hussnain Ali Rizwan (Pak) bt Nishad Joshi (NEP) 6-1, 6-0; Omar Jawad Malik (Pak) bt Ali Zain (Pak) 6-3, 6-4.