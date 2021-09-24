 
Friday September 24, 2021
Chinese jets fly near Taiwan

World

AFP
September 24, 2021

Taipei: China on Thursday voiced opposition to Taiwan joining a major trans-Pacific trade deal as it flew 24 planes including two nuclear-capable bombers into the self-ruled island’s air defence zone, the biggest incursion in weeks, Taiwanese officials said.

