 
Friday September 24, 2021
US envoy to Haiti resigns

World

AFP
September 24, 2021

Port-au-Prince: The US special envoy to Haiti resigned on Thursday two months after his appointment, denouncing the Biden administration’s deportation of Haitian migrants from the US-Mexico border back to their poverty-stricken homeland.

