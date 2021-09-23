Man kills his mother, brother in Harbancepura

LAHORE: A man murdered his mother and brother when they were asleep over issue of share in a six-marla house in the Harbancepura police limits on Wednesday. Police said accused Shahzad and his victim brother Akhtar had reached an agreement a few days back and they divided the house in two parts i.e. three marlas each. The suspect was still frustrated and demanded more share.
