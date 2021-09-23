Patient Safety Day marked at KMU

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday underscored the need for prioritising safety in maternal and newborn care particularly during childbirth.

The Khyber Medical University (KMU) had arranged the seminar in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to mark the World Patient Safety Day (WPSD). KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Brig (retired) Nasir Rafiq Ahmad, Member Examination Board, Pakistan Medical Commission, Islamabad, Registrar KMU Prof Dr Saleem Gandapur, Addl Director General Health Services Dr Adnan Taj , Dr Mazhar Khan Technical Officer MNCH-WHO, Dr Sahib Gul Dir MNCH KP, Dr Anisa Afridi Dir MNCH Merged Distt, Dr Jalil Khan, HDs of all tertiary care hospitals, representatives of the Health Department, KMU faculty members, students, WHO team and others attended the seminar.

The aim of the event was to highlight the importance of patient safety in health care and to enhance public engagement and promote global action on safety. The WPSD is a campaign for all stakeholders in the health care system to work together and share engagement to improve patient safety.

The WPSD was established by the World Health Assembly in 2019 through resolution WHA 72.6 on “Global action on patient safety” and is observed annually. Objectives of the day are to enhance global understanding of patient safety, increase public engagement in health care safety, and promote global action to prevent and reduce avoidable harm in health care.

To acknowledge the importance of safety for mothers and newborns, the theme of WPSD 2021 is "Safe maternal and newborn care" under the campaign slogan, "Act now for safe and respectful childbirth”.

The speakers emphasized the importance of patient safety in the context of the disruption of health services due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which had further compounded the situation.

In his closing remarks, Dr Zia-ul-Haq said his faculty and institute would work for enhancing the capacity building of the health care workers of KP in accordance with to the standards set by WHO to ensure safety of the patients.