Minister for using modern methods for pest control

LAHORE: Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi has asked the officials concerned to develop Integrated Pest Management (IPM) manuals and hold training programmes for farmers to control pests of important crops, including cotton.

Speaking at a meeting here on Wednesday, the minister said implementation of IPM programme would reduce production cost of farmers and help in reducing environmental pollution and ensuring supply of non-toxic food to people.

Chairing a meeting at civil secretariat on modern Uzbek technology model of cotton and integrated pest control methods, he said pest control is an important area of crop production technology.

Senior scientists Dr Altaf Hussain and Dr Dilbar Hussain briefed the minister on successful cotton breeding in Uzbekistan and controlling invading insects under IPM programme. The minister said a national programme would be launched for economic control of pests attacking crops to the economic extent.

(Extension) Dr Anjum Ali directed for presenting a project on integrated method of pest control which would have special recommendations for control of pests of important crops, fruit flies and paddy residues. At the end of the meeting, the agriculture minister directed for presenting a report based on research and development on upgrading of existing laboratories for testing pesticides.