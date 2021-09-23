PRCS, IFRC hold breakfast meeting with diplomats

Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the International Federation of the Red Cross Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) hosted a breakfast meeting with the diplomatic community at a local hotel here Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by ambassadors and representatives from 12 countries including the Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosenholm, Deputy Head of Missions of the Kingdom of Netherlands, the UAE, China, and senior representatives from the embassies of United States, British High Commission, Canada, Turkey, Japan, Belgium, Norway and European Commission Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).

Chairman PRCS, Abrar-ul-Haq, Regional Director IFRC Asia Pacific, Mr. Alexander Matheou, PRCS Vice Chairman, Mr. Asif Bajwa, members of managing body, Dr. Irshad Muhammad, Syed Hashim A.Hassan, Dr. Pervaiz Ghaffar Rajwani, Brig. (Rtd.) Dr. Mowadat Hussain Rana, Secretary General PRCS Dr Adeel Nawaz, HOD IFRC in Pakistan Peter (Piwi) Ophoff, PRCS and IFRC officers, and volunteers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman of PRCS Abrar-ul-Haq said, PRCS is serving humanity to the best of its capabilities and without discrimination. He urged the diplomatic community to broaden the support channels towards PRCS so that it can enhance its outreach in communities.

He said, PRCS had expanded its door-to-door mobile vaccination campaign against Covid-19 to contain the spread of the pandemic. Moreover, PRCS will soon launch the Red Crescent Corp and students of educational institutions will be trained under this initiative to render First Aid services to vulnerable communities.