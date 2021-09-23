MBBS exam schedule changed

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has changed the schedule of MBBS annual examinations 2021. In a statement issued here Wednesday, UHS spokesperson said that the change in the examination schedule was approved at a meeting of the Board of Studies in Medicine. The meeting was convened at the request of the principals of some medical colleges who said that the schedule of classes in the medical colleges was affected due to Covid-19 and the syllabus of some classes could not be completed. The Board of Studies, after consultation, approved the new examination schedule. According to the notification, the First Professional MBBS annual examinations will now be held from January 11, instead of December 21, Second Professional exams February 11, Third Professional exams from January 25, Fourth Professional exams from January 4, and the Final Professional examinations from February 25.