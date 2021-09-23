Man kills mother, brother over property

LAHORE: A man murdered his mother and brother when they were asleep over issue of share in a 6-marla house in the Harbancepura police limits on Wednesday. Police said accused Shahzad and his victim brother Akhtar had reached an agreement a few days back and they divided the house in two parts i.e. three marlas each.

The suspect was still frustrated and demanded more share. On the day of the incident, his victim brother Akhtar and mother Mai Bodan were asleep in a room and courtyard. The suspect in the morning when all were asleep allegedly killed them with the blows of an axe. After committing the heinous crime, he surrendered his arrest to police and confessed to his crime. Initial Investigations revealed that the suspect was calm before and after the murder. No one even his wife could get a hint of what he was going to do.

In the preliminary investigations, police could not find any evidence if the victims cried for help while meeting such a tragic fate. Police were grilling the other family members besides the prime suspect. Police were also trying to ascertain the modus operandi whether the suspect intoxicated the victims before murder. Police removed the bodies to morgue.

Meanwhile, police made progress in the murder case of a 14-year-old boy in Paragon City on Tuesday night. As police included Raza, the victim’s friend, in investigations, he fell nervous. When police grilled him, he confessed to the crime. He told police that he took extreme step out of jealousy as the victim’s fiancé was his crush.

Accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 871 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 877 were injured. Out of this, 495 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 382 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Two thieves held: Two persons were arrested for stealing building material in the Defence B area on Wednesday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Akash alias Kashi and Wajid. Police recovered 52 shuttering plates, 420kg iron material, mobile phones, two pistols and bullets from their custody. A case has been registered against them.

MAN INJURED: A youth was injured when unidentified persons hit him with a stone at Baghbanpura on Wednesday. Reportedly, victim Zafar Iqbal was passing through a street when unidentified persons hit him with a stone. He suffered injuries on his face. The nearby people presumed it to be an injury due to firing. However, police asserted that the victim suffered injuries after being hit with a stone.

Shot dead: A man was shot dead over a minor issue in the Chuhng police limits on Wednesday. Victim Umair had exchanged harsh words with the suspects Afzal and Aziz on a minor issue. The suspects were so frustrated that they opened fire at the victim. As a result, he suffered bullet wounds and was removed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

MAN ARRESTED WITH PISTOL: A man was arrested for carrying a weapon near Sessions Court on Wednesday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Waqas. Police, on suspicion, checked him and recovered a 9mm pistol and bullets from his custody. A case has been registered against him. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

found dead: A 45-year old unidentified man was found dead on Multan Road here on Wednesday. A passerby spotted the victim lying unconscious and informed the police. A police team reached the spot and shifted him to hospital where he died. Police removed the body to morgue.