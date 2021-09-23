 
Thursday September 23, 2021
National Indoor Archery in Karachi in November

Sports

September 23, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Student Olympic Association (PSOA) has planned to hold the National Indoor Archery Championship in Karachi in November.

According to PSOA president Maqbool Arian, aix teams will take part in the championship, Punjab, Khyber PakhtunKhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that the dates of the event would be announced next week.

