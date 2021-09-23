National Indoor Archery in Karachi in November

LAHORE: Pakistan Student Olympic Association (PSOA) has planned to hold the National Indoor Archery Championship in Karachi in November.

According to PSOA president Maqbool Arian, aix teams will take part in the championship, Punjab, Khyber PakhtunKhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that the dates of the event would be announced next week.