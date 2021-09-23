Gold rates up Rs250/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs250 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs113,250 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price was raised by Rs214 to Rs97,094.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $8 to $1,773 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,400 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,200.27.

Local jewelers said the gold prices in the local market remained below Rs1,000 per tola against rates in the Dubai gold market.