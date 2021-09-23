Unvaccinated people face action

On the instructions of the Government of Sindh, the home department has issued directives to take strict action, including registration of cases, against unvaccinated people.

The order issued on Wednesday was addressed to the Sindh inspector general of police, the Sindh Rangers director general, all commissioners and deputy commissioners of the province, the Karachi additional IGP, and all the deputy IGPs and senior superintendents of police of the province.

The notification reads: “The worthy Sindh chief secretary has observed with great concern that the divisional and district administrations and law enforcement personnel are not taking due interest in checking the vaccination cards. Similarly, legal action, including the registration of cases or the imposition of fine, has also not been carried out by the authorised officers.

“Therefore, the worthy Sindh chief secretary has directed the authorised officers and the law enforcement personnel to take keen interest in checking vaccination cards of the persons concerned, and the violators must be taken to task under the law, as authorised in the above-mentioned order. Such actions taken by the authorised officers against the violators may be reported to the home department and the deputy secretary (staff) to Sindh chief secretary on a daily basis by 10pm.’’