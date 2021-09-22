 
Wednesday September 22, 2021
1,350kg expired items discarded

Lahore

September 22, 2021

PFA launched a crackdown on sellers of expired items here Tuesday. Officials said that PFA teams recovered 1,350kg expired items from Township area. They said these items included expired sausage, pickle, vinegar and flour of well-known brands.

