City receives rain; more showers forecast

LAHORE: Moderate but scattered rain was observed in the City, which increased humidity level here Tuesday while Met office predicted more rains during the next 24 hours. The rain started early morning in various parts of the City and continued till evening. As per the data received from Met office, Shahi Qila received 60mm rain, Lakshmi Chowk 53mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi 52mm, Mughalpura 33mm, Tajpura 31mm, Farrukhabad 22mm, Chowk Nakhuda 20mm, Jail Road 11mm, Upper Mall 03mm, Gulberg 01mm and Airport (trace). Met officials said that monsoon currents were penetrating upper and central parts of the country while a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Dadu where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 30°C and minimum was 26°C.