World asked to raise voice against Indian state-terrorism in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir Freedom Front and Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement pleaded the international community to raise its voice against India’s growing state-terrorism and atrocities in Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Reports said the Kashmir Freedom Front spokesman, in a statement issued in Srinagar, expressed his deep concerns over the day-to-day deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJ&K, the Kashmir Media Service reported. He said the gross human rights violations were being committed by the Indian occupational forces with impunity, lamenting that the freedom of expression and rights to assembly was in a state of suspension in the Indian occupied territory. The spokesman appealed to the international human rights organisations,

including the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Committee of Red Cross to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees and to press New Delhi to release them forthwith.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Information Secretary Shabbir Ahmed also condemned the Modi regime for attributing famous institutions and highways of the occupied territory named after Indian forces’ personnel and politicians. He said India was distorting the history of Kashmir by changing the names of all historical buildings, roads and famous places in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.