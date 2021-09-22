World asked to raise voice against Indian state-terrorism in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir Freedom Front and Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement pleaded the international community to raise its voice against India’s growing state-terrorism and atrocities in Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
Reports said the Kashmir Freedom Front spokesman, in a statement issued in Srinagar, expressed his deep concerns over the day-to-day deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJ&K, the Kashmir Media Service reported. He said the gross human rights violations were being committed by the Indian occupational forces with impunity, lamenting that the freedom of expression and rights to assembly was in a state of suspension in the Indian occupied territory. The spokesman appealed to the international human rights organisations,
including the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Committee of Red Cross to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees and to press New Delhi to release them forthwith.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Information Secretary Shabbir Ahmed also condemned the Modi regime for attributing famous institutions and highways of the occupied territory named after Indian forces’ personnel and politicians. He said India was distorting the history of Kashmir by changing the names of all historical buildings, roads and famous places in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to raise the...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani...
ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Tuesday summoned three more witness for testimony on October 6, in Narowal Sports...
LAHORE: PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said NAB’s recent press release against Nawaz Sharif was a...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman has expressed his displeasure over the behaviour of FBR chief commissioners and...
Syed Tariq Mahmood-Ul-Hassan. File photo LONDON: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has appointed Syed Tariq...