Syed Tariq made Punjab Overseas Commission deputy

Syed Tariq Mahmood-Ul-Hassan. File photo

LONDON: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has appointed Syed Tariq Mahmood-Ul-Hassan as Vice Chairperson of Punjab Overseas Commission.

According to a Punjab government notification sent to this correspondent from the Chief Minister’s office, Syed Tariq Mahmood-Ul-Hassan has been notified as Vice Chairperson of Punjab Overseas Commission under Section 3(2) of the Punjab Overseas Pakistani Commission Act, 2021, with immediate effect.

The Commission is headed by the chief minister who devolves his powers to the vice chairperson to run the commission through the commissioner and respective committees. The notification noted that Mr Waseem Akhtar Ramay, who served as the Vice Chairperson for three years, has been denotified. Both Mr Waseem Akhtar and Makhdoom Tariq Hassan are British nationals.

Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan is an acclaimed author, philanthropist and legal expert. Hassan holds a Master in Laws along with a Business degree from Northampton University, UK. He is the UK president of the World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP).

Makhdoom Tariq is the winner of the Brian Tracy Award of Excellence in 2019 and ‘Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award’ in 2020. He’s also there founding Chairman of Ali Zamam Trust UK & Pakistan, a charity set up in memory of his two children, who passed away in a road accident, and dedicated to uplift the underprivileged and destitute children in Pakistan.

Makhdoom Tariq said that PM Imran Khan attaches huge importance to millions of overseas Pakistanis and appreciates their contribution like no one else because he has spent a lot of time overseas and he understands very well how overseas feel for Pakistan and the issues they face.

Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan said: “The main objectives of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission include welfare of overseas Pakistanis, addressing their genuine complaints which fall within the provision of the Provincial Government, protection from land grabbing and similar other hazards, facilitation in their investments, removing hurdles and assisting in policy decisions on the basis of suggestions received from overseas Pakistanis. I will do my best to work towards realizing the dream of PM Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.”