One dies as car hits bike

PESHAWAR: One person was killed and another injured when a car hit a bike on Ring Road on Tuesday.It was learnt one Makham died while Jawad was injured when they were hit by a speedy car on Ring Road near Canal Road. The car driver escaped from the spot.

Police officials said they were collecting evidence to know about the driver and the car involved in the accident. Accidents are happening regularly on Ring Road claiming lives. There were a number of demands to place speed bumps like the past ahead of U -turns as well as develop fish bellies on all turns to avoid the large number of accidents.