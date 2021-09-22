Slow pace of work on projects irks CM aide

CHARSADDA: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Communication and Works Riaz Khan on Tuesday expressed anger and anguish over the slow pace of construction work on Sardaryab Bridge and Charsadda-Peshawar road and directed the contractor to expedite work to facilitate masses.
During his visit to the site, the CM aide said that the provincial government had already released the required funds for the developmental projects in the entire province and now there was no excuse to apply delaying tactics to complete the construction of Sardaryab Bridge and Charsadda-Peshawar road.
Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Fazal Shakoor Khan, Parliamentary Secretary for Public Health Engineering Jehandad Khan and heads of relevant departments accompanied the special assistant.
The special assistant said that it was ironic that the contractor was not carrying out construction work expeditiously despite providing sufficient funds for the projects.He said that no compromise would be made on the quality of work and the specified timeframe for the completion of schemes.
