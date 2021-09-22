Canary’s volcano lava nears sea

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Spain: A vast river of molten lava from a Canary Islands volcano continued to destroy everything in its path on Tuesday as it edged towards the sea, where its arrival was expected to generate clouds of toxic gases.

A new fissure emerged on the slopes of the Cumbre Vieja volcano overnight, belching out more lava and forcing hundreds more people to flee their homes. "The lava flow is moving inexorably towards the sea and absolutely nothing can be done about it," said Angel Victor Torres, regional head of the Canary Islands.