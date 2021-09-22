Family protests as suspect dies in police custody

A suspected criminal died in mysterious circumstances in police custody at the Pakistan Bazaar police station on Tuesday. The suspect, Usman, had been arrested a few days ago in an injured condition. He was in the custody of the investigation wing.

A large number of family members and relatives staged a protest at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. They alleged that police had tortured Usman to death, as earlier in the day his condition had out of danger and he had been produced before a court.

Police said Usman’s condition suddenly became critical and he was immediately taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Karachi’s additional inspector general has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from a senior police officer.

Woman commits suicide

A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan with her dupatta in Liaquatabad on Tuesday. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where she was identified as 32-year-old Ambreen, wife of Sajid. Police said the woman ended her life due to financial problems after her husband had lost his job. She was the mother of three children.