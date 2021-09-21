Court can’t interfere in matters of executive, says IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued a written order regarding dismissal of a petition against the appointment of Director General Intelligence Bureau (IB) Dr Suleman.

The court stated that it was the authority of the prime minister to appoint the DG IB under the law, as he was the elected chief executive of the country answerable to the public. The order said the court interference in the matter could have effects on governance and the country.

The Constitution stopped the courts from interfering into the powers of the executive. It further said the IHC respected the decision of the executive for appointment to the key post. The decision noted that the petitioner had been terminated from the IB and his case was not maintainable. Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the written order.