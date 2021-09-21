Police launch operation against drug peddlers in Dodial

MANSEHRA: The police on Monday launched an operation against the drug peddlers in the Dodial area.
The police arrested a drug peddler identified as Mohammad Uzair in a raid on his residence and seized a large quantity of hashish, heroin and ice (methamphetamine).
In another raid, SHO Javed leading a police party arrested one Tariq Ali and seized a large quantity of the hashish.
