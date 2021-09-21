 
Tuesday September 21, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Police launch operation against drug peddlers in Dodial

National

September 21, 2021

MANSEHRA: The police on Monday launched an operation against the drug peddlers in the Dodial area.

The police arrested a drug peddler identified as Mohammad Uzair in a raid on his residence and seized a large quantity of hashish, heroin and ice (methamphetamine).

In another raid, SHO Javed leading a police party arrested one Tariq Ali and seized a large quantity of the hashish.

More From National

More From Latest