 
Tuesday September 21, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Ishtiaq Baig appointed to PML-N’s EAC

National

PR
September 21, 2021

KARACHI: President PML-N Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif inducted Mirza Ishtiaq Baig on the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) of his party.

The EAC is a 14-member council headed by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and comprises of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Muhammad Zubair, Miftah Ismail, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Musaddiq Malik, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Ali Pervez and Bilal Azhar Kiyani. Baig is also president of PML-N Business Forum.

More From National

More From Latest