Govt asked to ensure amenities in Karak

KARAK: Khattak Zalmi, a local rights organisation, has set a 10-day deadline for the government to ensure the availability of amenities to the residents of district headquarters or else they would besiege the houses of elected representatives and government departments.
Speaking at a convention of Khattak Zalmi in the Karak city here on Monday, district president of the organization Khalid Khattak and other speakers complained that the residents were deprived of basic amenities such as drinking water, natural gas and were facing more than 20 hours of power load-shedding on a daily basis. They also said that roads were in shambles despite the fact that Karak district was generating billions of rupees revenue for the country annually in the shape of oil and gas and other minerals.\
