Gold medal given to Wasa MD

LAHORE: In recognition of outstanding performance, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has awarded a gold medal to Managing Director Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz here on Monday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held in Governor’s House, officials said adding the ceremony was held to recognise the performance of best officers in their respective fields. In the ceremony, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar praised the professionalism of MD Wasa and patted him. He said MD Wasa has given best performance in his field especially in combating the issue of urban flooding in the provincial metropolis.