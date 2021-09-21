Nine members of Sikh Yatrees arrive

LAHORE: A delegation of nine members of Sikh Yatrees arrived in City via Wagah Border. Tariq Wazir Khan, Additional Secretary Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Imran Khan DS Shrines, all members of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), received the delegation.

The three-day celebrations of the 482nd death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the spiritual leader of the Sikhs, will begin today (Tuesday) in Kartarpur. Tariq Wazir Khan talking to the scribe, said that the arrangements for the celebrations had been finalised by ETPB. The board would provide foolproof security, transport, accommodation and other basic facilities to the Sikh yatrees.