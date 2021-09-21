‘Galle Gladiators to do even better in LPL next season’

KARACHI: Galle Gladiators’ owner Nadeem Omar says his tem will perform better in the next LPL season.
“Coming into the next edition, we want to put up a better fight and clinch the trophy,” said Omar.
Anil Mohan, who is the founder and CEO of Dubai-based production giant The IPG Group, the official promoter of LPL, said, “Gladiators set LPL on fire with their remarkable comeback in the first edition. I am confident that the Galle team’s performance will help the League grow in stature.”
LAHORE: Former cricketer Umar Gul has said that he was approached by the Pakistan Cricket Board to become the...
LAHORE: National Command and Operation Centre has given permission to Pakistan Cricket Board to host 25 percent...
KARACHI: The third Chief of Naval Staff Hockey Tournament will start at Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium here from Tuesday...
MADRID: Real Madrid moved to the top of La Liga on Sunday after scoring twice in two minutes to pull off an incredible...
LOS ANGELES: World number two Ko Jin-Young capped a 69 with a curling birdie putt on the 18th hole to capture the...
PARIS: Lionel Messi had a lively home debut for Paris Saint-Germain but it was his compatriot Mauro Icardi who scored...