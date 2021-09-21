‘Galle Gladiators to do even better in LPL next season’

KARACHI: Galle Gladiators’ owner Nadeem Omar says his tem will perform better in the next LPL season.

“Coming into the next edition, we want to put up a better fight and clinch the trophy,” said Omar.

Anil Mohan, who is the founder and CEO of Dubai-based production giant The IPG Group, the official promoter of LPL, said, “Gladiators set LPL on fire with their remarkable comeback in the first edition. I am confident that the Galle team’s performance will help the League grow in stature.”