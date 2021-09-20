Afghan politicians hold Ghani’s escape responsible for current crisis

“If Ashraf Ghani had transitioned the power peacefully via an intra-Afghan dialogue to the Taliban, everything would remain in its place," said Humayun Jarir, a member of Hizb-e-Islami

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani

A number of politicians on Sunday said Ashraf Ghani’s escape from the country on August 15 was one of the main reasons behind the current crisis in the country, especially the worsening economic problems.

According to the politicians, if Ghani had not fled the country and had handed over the power peacefully, the Afghan army would not have collapsed, international aid would not have stopped, and thousands of Afghanistan’s educated youth would not have fled the country.

The politicians said the evolving economic crisis, the “brain drain,” the collapse of army and the catastrophe at the Kabul airport all happened because of Ghani’s abrupt escape. “If Ashraf Ghani had transitioned the power peacefully via an intra-Afghan dialogue to the Taliban, everything would remain in its place and today the situation would have been much better,” said Humayun Jarir, a member of Hizb-e-Islami.

Sayed Ishaq Gailani, leader of the National Solidarity Movement of Afghanistan, said: “The responsibility of all the miseries such as the recognition problem, cut international aid, and the uncertainty in Afghanistan returns to the fleeing of Ghani and his team.”

“Ghani’s fleeing caused the Afghan army of over 300,000 strong to collapse, international aid to stop, thousands of educated youth to leave, and the country to go into an economic crisis,” said Shukria Barakzai, a former diplomat.

A number of residents also said Ghani’s fleeing was one of the main reasons for the current problems in Afghanistan adding that he killed any opportunity for peace. “With Ghani’s fleeing, all educated people and intellectuals left Afghanistan. Ghani destroyed any opportunity for peace with his escape,” said Parwiz, a Kabul resident.

Noor Mohammad Motavakil, a member of the Cultural Commission of the Ministry of Information and Culture, also said the Taliban expected a peaceful transition of power, but Ghani’s fleeing ruined everything.

Motavakil said the Taliban did not want to take the power via force and also did not expect the Afghan army to collapse. “Ashraf Ghani multiplied the problems with his fleeing. We hope the international community cooperates with us—the Islamic Emirate wants good relations with the world,” he said.

Now as the country faces an economic crisis, brain drain, and a dissolved army, the people expect the military and civil institutions to resume their activities and take the country out of the current situation.